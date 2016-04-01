Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Portage Coujnty

A man wanted for attempted murder was arrested Friday in Newton Falls.

David M. Smith, 47, was taken into custody without incident by Portage County Sheriff's deputies after a grand jury issued indictments against Smith for attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. The indictments and subsequent arrest were the culmination of an investigation that began Oct. 16, 2015, following the assault of 24-year-old Quortney Tolliver.

Police responding to a call at 2615 state Route 59, Lot 49 in Ravenna Twp. found Tolliver assaulted and suffering from massive head trauma. The investigation was launched, Smith was identified as a person of interest and after further investigation, the indictments were handed down.

Smith is being held at the Portage County Jail with no bond and will be arraigned on Monday at 1:15 p.m.

Smith, who is currently on parole, has an extensive criminal history that includes convictions for aggravated robbery, attempted robbery, attempted aggravated vehicular felonious assault, and assault.

