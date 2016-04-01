Family of 10-year-old murder victim wants killer's parole denied

Picture taken of Danny O'Donnell the day he was killed. (Source: O'Donnell family)

The family of 10-year-old murder victim Danny O’Donnell is doing everything they can to try to keep the boy’s murderer behind bars for life.

Danny was killed on Oct. 23, 1984. His family told Cleveland 19 his friend, then 15-year-old Jeffrey Deel, came to the O’Donnell home and asked Danny if he wanted to go see a fish.

Danny’s body was found on the banks of Lake Erie a few hours later. He had apparently been hit in the head with a board, and strangled.

Danny’s dad, Charles O’Donnell told Cleveland 19 for a long time he blamed himself for his son’s murder. He had told Danny he could go with Deel to look at that fish.

“[You] go to bed at night with this hole in your heart. You wake up with it,” said O’Donnell. “He's still a 10-year-old boy after all these years.”

Deel was arrested, charged with Danny’s murder, and tried as an adult. On March 12, 1985, he went to prison for the murder, tried as an adult and sentenced to 15 years to life.

“It tears you apart,” said O’Donnell while crying. “We belong to a club that nobody wants to belong to. Parents of murdered children.”

“What would he be like now,” said Danny’s little sister Kelly O’Donnell Schreck. She’s nearly 40 now but was only eight when her big brother was murdered. “How do you explain to an 8-year-old their brother was killed, murdered?”

Danny lives now only in memory, looking out from picture frames. A 10-year-old boy with bright blonde hair and a bowl haircut.

Deel is serving his time now in Grafton Correctional Institution. He’s now 47 years old and will have a parole hearing within days.

Cleveland 19 asked Schreck how much time Deel would have to serve for her family to feel they received justice.

“I think life. [Deel] took my brother, his life, he didn't get a second chance so why should [Deel]?” said Schreck.

Danny’s family said Deel has never tried to make amends for his crime, has never apologized or explained why he did what he did.

“I just want to know why he did it -- probably will never know,” said O’Donnell.

Danny’s family said there’s no evidence to convince them that Deel has changed, and that he won’t kill again.

That’s why they plan to have a rally Saturday, April 9 at Madison Township Park from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. to gather supporters to their cause. They’ve also started petitions to they hope to submit to the parole board, trying to make sure Deel stays behind bars.

