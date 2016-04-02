OPEN: Customers enjoy seasonal farmers market at Shaker Square

The North Union Farmers Market at Shaker Square is now open for its 21st season.

It re-opened on Saturday, April 2, since closing for the winter.

The market operates every Saturday from at 8 a.m. to noon on Shaker Square.

During this time eastbound and westbound lanes on Shaker Boulevard are blocked off for customers to browse and purchase products straight from Ohio farms.

Local farmers, bakers, artists and craftsmen round out the festive market which also features live music and other activities such as cooking demos and food sampling.

North Union Farmers Market accepts SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) Cards at the Shaker Square Market and also participates in the Produce Perks Incentive Program of the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Food Policy Coalition. The incentive is a dollar-for-dollar match to every dollar spent (up to $10) using an Ohio Direction Card at the market.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.