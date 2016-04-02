ESPN: Indians officially use 'Block C' as primary logo

According to an ESPN report, the Cleveland Indians have officially demoted their Chief Wahoo logo to secondary status and will primarily use the "Block C" as the team's logo.

Paul Dolan, the team's owner, says they have no plans of getting rid of Chief Wahoo but are continuing to phase back their use of the logo out of empathy for those who take issue with it, ESPN reported.

Although the franchise stripped it from the road cap in 2011 and from its home batting helmet in 2013, Chief Wahoo can be seen on the sleeve of the Indians' jerseys.

