Browns release Ekpre-Olomu

The Cleveland Browns have waived DB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu with a non-football injury.
Ekpre-Olomu was selected by the Browns in the seventh round last year.
He missed the entire season with a knee injury he sustained in college.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.