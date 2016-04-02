Browns release Ekpre-Olomu - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Browns release Ekpre-Olomu

The Cleveland Browns have waived DB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu with a non-football injury.

Ekpre-Olomu was selected by the Browns in the seventh round last year.

He missed the entire season with a knee injury he sustained in college.

