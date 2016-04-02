Cleveland DJ attempts to break Ferris Wheel record

DJ Knyce of Z107.9 in Cleveland is at the IX Indoor Amusement Park attempting to break the world record by riding on the Ferris Wheel for 55 hours, to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland.

DJ Knyce started his record breaking attempt on Friday and will continue to ride the Ferris Wheel for 55 hours.

In case you were wondering, every hour he is allowed five minutes to use the restroom or eat.

When you purchase a “I rode with Knyce” t-shirt, the proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls club and you will get to ride on the Ferris Wheel with him as he attempts to land himself in the record books.

