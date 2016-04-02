Jack Frost Donuts re-opens

There's a brand new building on the block, but your favorite sweet treat needed no alterations.

April 2 marks the grand re-opening of Jack Frost Donuts, 4960 Pearl Road, and owner Fred Borkey Jr. couldn't be more excited.

"We've had some delays getting everything ready and spent about six months in construction, but it's finally ready to go," Borkey said. "It's really neat to just see the new building. It's really breaking ground for new development in the city."

A special grand opening celebration for the public will take place from 9-12 p.m. April 2 at the store and includes music, green screen experience, balloons for kids and more.

The Borkey family took ownership over the famous donut shop in 2006 and have enjoyed watching the business grow.

"We have such a following now. There are a lot of Cleveland celebrities who have come into our stores for years," Borkey said. "We really just wanted our building to look as good as our donuts."

The new building is equipped with a sleek tile-wood flooring, flat-screen televisions, Quartz countertops, a gourmet coffee station and many other features that give Jack Frost a more modern feel.

The store will also now offer merchandise including branded T-shirts, polos, travel mugs, coffee cups and hats.

"We just keep thinking, How cool will it be when we're walking down the street and see someone with a Jack Frost shirt on," Borkey said.

Among the changes, Borkey said the store will now be accepting credit cards and will also offer gift cards versus the previous certificates.

Jack Frost features more than 200 flavors of donuts that include specialty donuts for birthdays, weddings, holidays and other special occasions.

"We really want to stress that while our building has changed, our donuts have not," Borkey said. "We still have the same people making the donuts. We haven't altered our recipes. We make them fresh here every single day. We make all of our creams, icings and glazes. People will still find the same Jack Frost donuts they've loved since 1937."

