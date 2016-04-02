Northeast Ohio Preparedness Day

Preparedness Day focuses on being ready for any disaster.



The American Red Cross and Dominion East Ohio Gas have teamed up and headed to area malls to train the public, From Great Northern in North Olmsted to Southpark in Strongsville to Eastwood in Niles and the New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia, volunteers are teaching the public how to be ready.

When it comes to her smoke detector, Anna Ezell thought she was doing all she had. Today she learned smoke detectors go bad after a decade an d should be replaced.



"Traditionally you think you change the battery every year you're fine. So it's important for us to get this information because a lot of us are

misinform," said Ezell.



The Red Cross says single family house fires are the number one disaster in Northeast Ohio. Saturday's training included testing your smoke alarm and

changing the batteries twice a year but also replacing detectors every decade. However the Red Cross says having an escape plan could mean the difference between life and death,



"They've got less than two minutes to get out if a fire does occur" said Pat Buckhold, Red Cross Spokesperson.



While terrorist attacks can happen anywhere, so far Ohio has been spared. However this part of the state according to the Red Cross has been through

many other disasters like floods, tornadoes and all sorts of other weather emergencies.



Those who went through the training got free first aid kits that included emergency glow light sticks and drinking water pouches.

While it is difficult to train people how to survive terrorist attacks, they do tell you to always be aware of your surroundings and report anything that looks suspicious to the authorities.

