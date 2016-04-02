Browns release safety Donte Whitner

Cleveland 19 and the Browns confirm that the Cleveland Browns have released safety Donte Whitner.

Whitner played two seasons with the Browns and played football at Glenville High School in Cleveland.

“It is important for us to thank Donte for all of his contributions to the Cleveland Browns over the last two seasons,” said Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown. “His passion for this city and dedication to his craft was contagious. These are difficult decisions to make but we felt it was the best decision for the Browns at this time. We wish him the best as he continues his career.”

Whitner signed with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2014 and was selected to the Pro Bowl that season. He started all 14 games he played in 2015 and totaled 81 tackles, four passes defensed, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

The 10-year veteran took to Twitter and tweeted "Cleveland I'm gone!"

