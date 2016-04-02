Police investigating body found in Akron home

Detectives are investigating the death of a 49 year old male that was found inside of his house in the 200 block of Uhler Avenue in Akron around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The landlord reported he went to the victim's house to repair a shower.

When the landlord went inside of the house, he found the victim in the living room with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim's name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490, Caller can remain anonymous.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.