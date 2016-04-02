1 dead in motorcycle accident in Akron

A motorcycle accident in Akron leaves one dead. The traffic fatality occurred Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 76 and State Route 59.

The driver failed to negotiate the curve on the bridge and struck a right cement median barrier.

The driver was ejected and his body fell below the bridge on the sidewalk, the motorcyclist was killed as a result of the crash/fall.

Speed does appear to be a factor in the accident and the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The victim is a 38-year-old male from Mineola Avenue in Akron.

The accident is still under investigation.

