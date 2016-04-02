1 dead in Akron car crash

Akron Police are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred late Friday night on 22nd Street SW near the intersection of Chandler Avenue in Akron.

The victim was driving a 2014 Chrysler 200 northbound on 22nd Street SW approaching the intersection of Chandler Avenue when he failed to negotiate the curve, drove left of center and struck the west curb and a guardrail.

When the vehicle struck the guardrail, the guardrail snapped and entered the passenger compartment of the vehicle and stuck the driver.

The driver was killed instantly. The front seat passenger, the driver's sister, received a minor injury to her left hand.

The victim (driver) is a 31-year-old male, from Jenkins, Kentucky.

The front seat passenger is a 40 year old female from Robinson Creek, Kentucky.

The occupants were not wearing seat belts; however the air bags were deployed.

Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash.

