Ex-Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith arrested on DUI charge

Former Ohio State quarterback and Heisman winner Troy Smith has been arrested

Former Ohio State quarterback and Heisman winner Troy Smith has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence and marijuana possession.

Cpl. Greg Franey tells The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/25Ehp2W ) that Smith was pulled over at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Franey says the 31-year-old Smith has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and improper display of a license plate.

Smith played for Ohio State under coach Jim Tressel from 2003 to 2006. He won the Heisman trophy for most outstanding player in college football in 2006.

He spent four years in the NFL from 2007 to 2010, playing for the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers.

A phone listing for Smith couldn't be found Sunday.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.