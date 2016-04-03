OPEN FOR BUSINESS: West Side Market Sundays

April 3 marks the first Sunday that the West Side Market will be open to customers.

Sunday hours of operation are from noon to 6 p.m.

Vendors at the Market will have the option of opening on Sunday, Monday, or both days.

Normal business hours (Mon, Wed: 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Fri & Sat: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.) will remain the same.

"The changes in Market operation hours will allow the Market to be more competitive and reach a broader clientele", said Director of Public Works Michael Cox. "The city has also conducted a survey of West Side Market vendors and found that more than 100 would be interested in opening on Sundays."

Parking lots A and B behind the Market is expected to be consolidated by December 2016, after which time a small parking fee while be charged.

"The consolidation plan will increase parking capacity by more than 100 spaces to make it easier for people to get in and out of the parking lot," said Chief of Staff Ken Silliman. "While we are looking to improve parking at the Market in the future, we are simultaneously evaluating our best options to maintain an expedient and efficient flow of traffic during lot consolidation."

