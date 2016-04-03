MISSING ADULT ALERT: 69-year-old Columbus woman on foot

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Columbus Police Department for Franklin County.



Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 69-year-old Arnetta McRae. She was last seen on April 3 around 2:30 a.m. on Bryden Road in the city of Columbus.



McRae is 5' 03" tall, weighs 120, has black hair, and has brown eyes. She suffers from Alzheimer's Disease.

Police report that McRae was last seen wearing a pastel colored skirt (knee length) and long black leather coat and is on foot.



Anyone with information is urged to dial 911 or call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

