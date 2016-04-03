Shoppers flock to West Side Market on historic, first regular Sunday opening

For the first Sunday in more than century of its operation, the historic West Side Market opened its doors for business.

Shoppers were already entering the market's doors just after 11 a.m., and purchasing produce and other fresh foods. Some stands remained empty, as vendors were given the option of not opening on Sunday.

Michael Boctor of Sunshine Produce was operating his stand even though he said he voted against having the market open on Sundays because he, like many of the other stand operators, will now be working seven days a week.



"it's a family day. This is the only day I can spend with the kids. It is hard - especially because I love to go to church every Sunday," said Boctor.



But some like David Gentille and his son Jason say they've wanted the market to be open on Sundays now for some time. They are fourth and fifth generation West Side Market vendors. They operate Brother's Produce.

"With this parking situation now sometimes you have to open on Sunday to get by because Saturday - this parking is killing us on Saturday. Yesterday was an average Saturday. Usually we do a lot better on Saturday, but now with this Sunday we can make up for it on Sunday," said Jason Gentille.



For shoppers the convenience factor is big.



"I like it. I don't see why in a hundred years it's never been open," said Jim Loflin of Elyria, "it's nice. You're home on Sunday's. He can't come to the market any other time. So we went to a concert last night so we can come to the market. It's great," added Karen Loflin.



Vendors can chose to not be open on Sunday's. Malik Attia of Tony's Produce says he will wait and see how well things go.



"I want to make money," said Attia with a smile.

