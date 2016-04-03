Cleveland DJ breaks Ferris Wheel record, raises $8,000 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland DJ breaks Ferris Wheel record, raises $8,000

DJ Knyce (Source: WOIO) DJ Knyce (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

DJ Knyce of Z107.9 in Cleveland broke the Ferris Wheel record by riding it for 55 hours at the IX Indoor Amusement Park.

The DJ raised over $8,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland.

DJ Knyce started his record breaking attempt on Friday and completed it Sunday afternoon. 

When you purchased a “I rode with Knyce” t-shirt, the proceeded went to the Boys & Girls club. 

