2 dead in roll over accident in Penfield Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Elyria Post is currently investigating a double fatality traffic crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Penfield Township.

A 2008 Ford F-350 pick-up truck driven by Benjamin Metzger, age 25 of Litchfield, was eastbound on State Route 18 east of Indian Hollow Road with one passenger, Jeremy Leiter age 24, also of Litchfield.

Metzger drove off the south side of the road, struck an embankment, began to overturn and struck a tree.

Metzger and Leiter were both found to have been killed upon the arrival of emergency services.

Speed was a contributing factor in the crash. It appeared that Metzger was not wearing a seat-belt, however, they were not able to be determined at the scene as to whether or not Leiter was wearing his.

Alcohol usage is unknown, and the crash remains under investigation at this time.

