Car crashes in Parma home - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Car crashes in Parma home

PARMA, OH (WOIO) -

Police reported to an accident of a car into a house with entrapment at W 130th in Parma. 

Two vehicle occupants were transported to Metro Trauma.

No one in the home was injured.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly