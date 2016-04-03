Twinsburg Police looking for duo in credit card theft - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Twinsburg Police looking for duo in credit card theft

TWINSBURG, OH (WOIO) -

Twinsburg Police Department needs assistance identifying the male and female in this photo.

The two stole a wallet out of a purse while at Cracker Barrel in Twinsburg and attempted to use stolen credit cards at the Target in Macedonia.

The two were seen leaving Target in a dark color sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the individuals please contact TPD Officer Duncan (330) 425-1234 or NDuncan@Twinsburg.oh.us

