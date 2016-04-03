Man injured in Mentor hit-skip

On Saturday at approximately 8:42 P.M. a 25-year-old Mentor-on-the-Lake resident was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Andrews Rd. as he was crossing the roadway between Primrose and Dahlia Dr.

He was transported to Lake West Medical Center by Mentor-on-the-Lake Paramedics. He was then transferred to Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland where is is listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you witnessed this accident or have any additional information, please contact Sgt. Scott Daubenmire or Lt. John Forsythe @ (440) 257-7234

