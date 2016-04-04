Jury selection continues in East Cleveland serial killer's case

A relative of Angela Deskins went to the Fourth District Police department to report her as missing. She was last seen around June 7th. Police had her listed as homeless because she had no address.

The alleged East Cleveland serial killer appeared in court on Tuesday morning for a pretrial hearing. Michael Madison, 35, is accused of killing Shetisha Sheeley, Angela H. Deskins and Shirellda Terry.

The alleged East Cleveland serial killer is due back in court this morning for a pretrial hearing. Michael Madison, 35, is accused of killing Shetisha Sheeley, Angela H. Deskins and Shirellda Terry. Police

Prosecutors: Capital Review Committee to discuss possible death penalty for Michael Madison

Accused serial killer Michael Madison appeared in court Tuesday for pretrial hearing. Madison is allegedly responsible for the deaths of Shirellda Terry, Shetisha Sheeley and Angela Deskins.

Accused serial killer Michael Madison walks into court and it's clear the county is pulling out all stops to convict this 35-year-old sex offender of the murders of Shirellda Terry, Sheista Sheeley and

The trial for suspected serial killer Michael Madison has been pushed back until Jan. 12, 2015.

Jury selection continues Tuesday for suspected serial killer Michael Madison.

Madison is accused of murdering three women, Shetisha Sheeley, Angela Deskins and Shirellda Terry, and leaving their bodies to rot in East Cleveland, in 2013.

Authorities were tipped off after neighbors called police due to a strong stench coming from a nearby garage.

Madison is charged with 14 total counts, including two counts each of aggravated murder in the deaths of Sheeley, whose body was found in a field, Deskins was found in a house and Terry's body was discovered in the garage next to Michael Madison's car.

Additional charges include rape and gross abuse of a corpse.

Potential jurors began filling out questionnaires Monday. The selection process is expected to continue into next week.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.