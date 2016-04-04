Jury selection continues in East Cleveland serial killer's case - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Jury selection continues Tuesday for suspected serial killer Michael Madison.

Madison is accused of murdering three women, Shetisha Sheeley, Angela Deskins and Shirellda Terry, and leaving their bodies to rot in East Cleveland, in 2013.

Authorities were tipped off after neighbors called police due to a strong stench coming from a nearby garage.

Madison is charged with 14 total counts, including two counts each of aggravated murder in the deaths of Sheeley, whose body was found in a field, Deskins was found in a house and Terry's body was discovered in the garage next to Michael Madison's car.

Additional charges include rape and gross abuse of a corpse. 

Potential jurors began filling out questionnaires Monday. The selection process is expected to continue into next week.

He could face the death penalty if convicted. 

