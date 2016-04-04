9 ways Indians can have winning season

The Indians season officially kicks off Monday in Cleveland and it's not just new food vendors and ballpark changes to look for today - Here's nine things you need to watch for this year:

1. The offense. This is obviously the big question for the Indians going into the season. Can they score enough? It's the one issue most expect to make or break their season. They need Mike Napoli to hit like he did for Texas last year. They need Carlos Santana to not hit .231. They need Yan Gomes to have a bounce-back season at the plate and they need Michael Brantley back as fast as possible

2.Francisco Lindor avoiding a "Sophomore Slump." This is a bit of a continuation of the first one, but Lindor is worth highlighting. He came up and set the world on fire last year, but it's different when you break with a club. When a guy like Lindor comes out of Spring Training as a Major Leaguer, he's been through the whole off season of hearing about the expectations put on him. As a former No. 1 pick, he's always heard about expectations, but it's bigger now than ever. He'll also have to deal with the league adjusting to him. The Tribe offense and defense performed at a higher level with him in the line up last year. They'll need him again this season.

3. Lonnie Chisenhall is now a full-time outfielder. He excelled in right field last year after moving from third base. He tracked balls well and the throwing arm was never going to be a problem. He felt the biggest adjustment was going back on balls, but he seems to be adapting to it just fine. Can he play a full season there? And be a productive hitter? We'll see, as soon as he rejoins the club from what is expected to be a brief DL stint.

4. Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar. If Corey Kluber gets any run support he should put up an outstanding season, maybe even a Cy Young-caliber season. But if the Indians are going to make a run, they need one of these guys to step up and give the team another ace. In 2007, the pitcher formerly known as Fausto Carmona gave the club a second ace behind C.C. Sabathia. Santana or Salazar needs to fill that role for the 2016 Indians. If you're going to win with pitching, you need multiple dominant starters.

5. Trevor Bauer's walks. Granted, the team has started him in the bullpen this season, but I do not expect that to last long. I would be surprised if he does not spend most of the season in the rotation. Even if he does not, he has a big arm and will be relied on in key situations. He cannot keep walking people. He says walks do not matter as long as they don't score, and he is right about that. He also has a throwing routine that allows him to throw more pitches than other guys, so facing some extra hitters shouldn't be a problem. So what is the problem then? Simple. He walks too many guys! When you keep putting guys on base it gives the offense momentum. It's just that simple sometimes. Bauer needs to take some heat off himself during some of these innings and get guys out before issuing a free pass.

6. Tyler Naquin and Bradley Zimmer. Naquin has already crashed the MLB party by winning a job in the spring. Now he has to keep it. These guys are re-enforcements, and high profile ones at that. Lindor was a shot in the arm last year, it would be great for the Indians if at least one of these guys could be another boost at some point this year. Naquin gets the first shot.

7. The month of April. Get out of the gate strong. They've started poorly the last two years. Three in a row would not only put them in a hole early, but would hurt them at the gate. This team doesn't draw well when they're good. When they're bad, tumble weed can sometimes be seen in the stands, and it stays there all season long.

8. Defense. Yes, you could say this about every team in the Majors, but it has killed the Tribe at times lately. They stunk in the field in 2014 and they were not much better for the first part of 2015. Eventually they got it ironed out last season and started winning more games. They cannot regress to their old form this year.

9. The bullpen. There is no reason to believe this bullpen will be bad, but that doesn't mean you can't be paranoid about it. Bullpens can be chaotic by nature. For whatever reason guys can inexplicably just lose it, or one key injury can derail things for a bit. Looking at this unit on paper, you’d think the Indians will be fine, but file it away that a bullpen meltdown can be just around the corner for almost any team.

