Opening Day: New restaurants at Progressive Field

Peanuts and Cracker Jacks have long been main stays at baseball games for decades now, but Progressive Field is ushering in the future this season.

You'll still be able to buy a hot dog; just now you'll have Happy Dog's gourmet options. How about a Slider Dog topped with fruit loops? Or, a Dyngus Dog with a pierogi?

"We are absolutely reflecting the foodie town that we are with 12 local flavors," Cleveland Indians Vice President Bob DiBiasio said. "We started it last year out in right field and we added a number of new ones to the ball park. I think our fans are absolutely going to love it."

Local hot spots like Ohio City Burrito and Momocho will take care of your cravings for Mexican food at the ballpark. Cleveland Pickle, Brew Kettle, Dante's Inferno and Fat Head's also call Progressive Field home now. Not to mention Brew Kettle.

"We're making sure they have value for their investment when they come here and we think we are doing that," DiBiasio added.

