Annual march remembers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The life and legacy of long time civil rights leader Reverend Samuel Billy Kyles caused another well known civil rights leader to make his way to the Bluff City on Sunday. Rev. Jesse Jackson made a visit to Memphis this weekend.

Rev. Jesse Jackson comes to Memphis to honor civil rights leader

The National Action Network Greater Cleveland will host it's 16th Annual March in memory of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, April 4.

The march, beginning at 4 p.m., will start at the corner of MLK Jr. Drive and Buckeye and end at Cathedral Church of God in Christ, newly named Bishop F. E. Perry Way.

.@RevJJackson says honor Dr. King today by registering to vote. Today marks the 48th anniversary of his assassination. — Tom Joyner (@TJMShow) April 4, 2016

Dr. King fought for education, employment, equality and justice.

Dr. King was assassinated 48 years ago today in Memphis, Tennessee. He was staying at the Lorraine Motel where he was planning to make a speech about sanitation workers. He was 39-years-old.

The National Action Network, which works within the spirit and tradition of King, is a Civil Rights Organization founded by Rev. Al Sharpton in New York City, in 1991.

It is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the nation with over 70 chapters throughout the United States.

