Opening Day! Ballpark on a budget

It is hard to beat a spring or summer night, with the family, at the ballpark watching the Tribe play.

It is also a bit expensive, especially if you want to see a handful of games every year.

So if you are worried about busting the budget just to see a ballgame the Indians believe they have options for you to get to the park without it costing an arm and a leg.

Tickets are the very first concern of the budget conscious Indians fan. Kids under 12 can get in for just $10 with an adult who buys a ticket in the family deck. That’s the cheapest way in if you actually want a seat, but the best deal is the $13 district ticket. Those tickets get you into the standing room areas of the park, most notably The Corner, and come with $4 loaded on the ticket to use at the bar in The Corner.

"Those are some of the cheapest tickets in baseball. That District ticket deal you won’t find anywhere else in baseball or pro sports," said Joel Hammond the Indians Assistant Director of Communications.

The next way to make a discount night work at the ballpark, Hammond says, is to take advantage of the District tickets and make it a Friday night.

"We have $11 Dog Nights on summer Fridays this year, it’s one of the most popular nights, as you might expect," added Hammond.

And, if you want, you can take your Friday night experience a step further. On 9 summer Fridays the Indians are offering what they call, Pre-Game in the District, where from 5:00 to 7:00 it’s $2 Miller and Bud Lights.

"We understand that people are on a budget, we've tried to make this experience as affordable as possible for our fans," Hammond said.

