Defense to call witnesses in New Year's Eve murders trial

About two weeks after a jury was seated, the defense in the Eric Hendon murder trial will start calling witnesses Monday.

Hendon is charged with killing three people in Barberton -- a dad, and his two children.

Prosecutors say armed with a gun, Eric and his brother Michael Hendon forced their way into John Kohler's home with the intent of stealing money and drugs in December of 2013.

During the robbery, 42-year-old Kohler, his 18-year-old step-daughter Ashley Carpenter, and his 14-year-old son David Carpenter-Kohler, were shot and killed. Kohler’s live-in girlfriend, Ronda Blankenship, was shot in the head, but survived. Blankenship lost an eye as a result of the shooting.

Eric faces the death penalty if convicted.

Michael Hendon was found guilty last August and sentenced to life in prison.

