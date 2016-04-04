Browns sign 2 restricted free agents, exclusive rights to 3 other players

The Cleveland Browns have signed restricted free agents OL Austin Pasztor and LB Scott Solomon and exclusive rights players K Travis Coons, WR Darius Jennings and OL Kaleb Johnson.

Pasztor, who was acquired via waivers from Jacksonville, appeared in all 16 games with the Browns with four starts at left guard in 2015. He has appeared in 42 career games with 27 starts (seven at left guard and 20 at right tackle).

Solomon notched one tackle in two games before being placed on injured reserve (knee) on Oct. 14. He has appeared in 24 career games and logged 25 tackles and two sacks.

Coons converted 28 of 32 FGs (87.5 pct.) and 22 of 24 PATs (91.7) in 2015. He set an NFL record with 18 consecutive FGs to begin his career.

Jennings, an undrafted rookie in 2015, appeared in four games with one start. He recorded 14 receptions for 117 yards.

Johnson, an undrafted rookie in 2015, was acquired via waivers from Baltimore. He was active but did not play in two games and was inactive one game with the Browns.

