Indians: Opening Day giveaway schedule

When the gates swing open for opening day to kick-off the 2016 MLB schedule at Progressive Field, Tribe faithful are in for a real treat.

The 2016 season will come with 19 promotional giveaways and Hall of Fame weekend on July 30, during which the club will induct alumni Jim Thome, Albert Belle, Frank Robinson and Charlie Jamieson. In addition, fans will receive a Thome bobble-head, courtesy of Medical Mutual.

Other promotional items include five jerseys and other wearables including a batting practice pullover and perforated-lens sunglasses.

The Indians will celebrate the roster's young stars with a quartet of jerseys:

Jason Kipnis road gray (June 18 courtesy of KeyBank)

Corey Kluber midnight navy (May 28 courtesy of Discount Drug Mart)

Francisco Lindor home white (August 20, courtesy of Liberty Ford)

Carlos Carrasco home white (May 17 courtesy of Shearer's Foods)

