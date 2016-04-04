Indians enhance home opener ticket exchange

The Cleveland Indians home opener against the Boston Red Sox was postponed due to the cold. The game will be made up on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m. gates open at at 11:00 a.m.

To the fans who purchased tickets to the April 4 home opener, the Indians originally offered a one game ticket exchange, but they have enhanced the home opener ticket exchange.

Fans' options include:

- Attend rescheduled home opener on Tuesday, April 5.

- For fans who cannot attend rescheduled home opener on Tuesday, they can attend two other games of choice in April or May.

"We know how special Opening Day is for our fans, and recognize how unfortunate the challenging weather scenario was for them," said Indians owner Paul Dolan. "We value each and every one of our fans, and we want to make this unique and difficult situation right by extending this offer."

Bad news:

May games include some of our top promotions of the season:

Friday, May 13 vs. Minnesota: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

Tuesday, May 17 vs. Cincinnati: Carlos Carrasco jersey courtesy of Shearer's

Friday, May 27 vs. Baltimore: Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks, Pregame in the District, Block Party

Saturday, May 28 vs. Baltimore: Corey Kluber Midnight Navy jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart, Block Party

The opportunity to exchange for alternate games will begin on April 6th at 10AM. All exchanges must be completed by April 22nd.

What to expect during the Tuesday home opener:

Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney first pitch

William Clarence Marshall national anthem

#OnlyHere moments celebration with Sandy Alomar

Military color guard presentation

Tricky Dick and the Cover Ups from Block Party in Right Field District

Fans should visit Indians.com/ScheduleChanges for information on how to exchange their tickets; that process will be based on how fans originally purchased seats.

