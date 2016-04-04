LeBron James named EC Player of the Week

Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played March 28, through April 3.

This marks the fifth time this season James has earned Player of the Week accolades, as well as the 53rd time in his career, the most in NBA history.

It also marks the 53rd time in franchise history a player has earned Player of the Week honors and the 34th time James has earned the honor as a member of the Cavaliers.

James averaged a near triple-double in the Cavs three games this week with 28.0 points on .576 shooting from the field, 9.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists and 2.3 steals in 38.7 minutes per contest.

He led the Eastern Conference in points per game (28.0), while ranking second in assists per game (10.7), second in plus/minus (+44), tied for third in double-doubles (3), tied for seventh in steals per game (2.3) and ninth in rebounds per game (9.3).

The 12-time NBA All-Star was the only player in the league to average at least 20.0 points and 10.0 assists while shooting .500 or better.

J.J. Barea of the Dallas Mavericks was named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.