10 Canton firefighters set to be laid off

Canton Fire Chief Tom Garra says 10 layoffs scheduled for the end of the month will put his department at the lowest staffing level he's ever seen in his time with the department.

"I am very concerned. I'm very concerned for the safety of our firefighters. I've been here 25 years. I've never seen the fire department so depleted in 25 years,"



A five million dollar shortfall in the city's budget have pushed Canton's new mayor, Thomas Bernabei to make some tough decisions.



"We knew from the beginning, from the outset, that the cuts were going to be difficult, that they would be painful and that they would result in reduced services. There is no other way to make the cuts and still balance the budget which, of course, we are required

to do by law," said Bernabei.



The city had asked the firefighter's union to make close to 200 thousand dollars in concessions. The union voted against any concessions.

The cuts will bring the department to between 130 and 135 firefighters. At one point, Chief Garra says the fire department had a staff of 170 firefighters.

The city has applied for a SAFER gr ant from the federal government that would pay the salaries of the 10 firefighters set to be laid off for two years. The city won't find out if they've been awarded the gr ant until sometime in May

or June.

The mayor says that the city also proposed that firefighters also be trained as paramedics so that they could work in either role. So far, Bernabei says the Firefighters union has not met to discuss or vote on the proposal that would

save five jobs.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.