Cleveland house fire ruled arson - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland house fire ruled arson

House fire ruled as arson (Source: WOIO) House fire ruled as arson (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Firefighters ruled the house fire on West 53 as arson. 

Two firefighters were injured during the early morning house fire, both firefighters hurt have been treated and released. A neighbor adopted a kitten that escaped from the house fire.

The fire happened on West 53rd just north of Clark Avenue around 5:00 a.m. Monday. 

The fire at the vacant home was brought under control in about an hour.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly