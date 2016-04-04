Cleveland house fire ruled arson

Cleveland Firefighters ruled the house fire on West 53 as arson.

Two firefighters were injured during the early morning house fire, both firefighters hurt have been treated and released. A neighbor adopted a kitten that escaped from the house fire.

The fire happened on West 53rd just north of Clark Avenue around 5:00 a.m. Monday.

The fire at the vacant home was brought under control in about an hour.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.