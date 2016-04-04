FOW: David Fontanez

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would aid in the capture of David Fontanez.

Fontanez is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, Cleveland Police, Cuyahoga County Sheriff's and the Adult Parole Authority for rape of a minor, escape, probation violation and parole violation. He's alleged to have raped a minor victim on Jan. 15. Fontanez has also failed to report to his probation and parole officers.

Fontanez is a 36-year-old white male, standing approximately 5-foot-7 and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair.

Fontanez is believed to be hiding on the west side of Cleveland, where he has family, friends and was last known to live.

If you have any information in reference to David Fontanez, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

