Akron Police arrest homeless man after he robbed McDonald's

Akron Police arrested a homeless man Saturday after he allegedly robbed a McDonald's.

Police say Randell Smith, 37, entered the restaurant at 1365 Vernon Odom Blvd. shortly before 10 p.m. and demanded the clerk give him money. She responded by reaching into her wallet and giving him $40 of her own money. The suspect then fled the McDonald's.

Officers located Smith walking in the 1400 block of South Hawkins Avenue and found crack cocaine and a glass smoking pipe in his possession. He was taken into custody and charged with robbery, possession of crack/cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith, who is reported homeless, was booked into Summit County Jail.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.