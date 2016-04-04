Fans upset Opening Day is postponed

A sad fan stands outside Progressive Field after the game was postponed Monday. (Source: WOIO)

Hours after the postponing of Opening Day by the Cleveland Indians, downtown Cleveland was still packed with fans who we quickly realized are not happy.

"We are upset," a fan all dressed up in Indians gear said. "We have played in colder weather than it is today."

"I am very disappointed and I had a babysitter," a mom wearing a Indians jersey said.

"So disappointed," six women said in unison. "We were bundled up and ready to go."

Over at the Winking Lizard, Rick Mead and his son Jack were trying to enjoy what they thought would be a victory dinner.

The Meads drove two hours to watch Boston's Travis Shaw, whose hometown is Washington Courthouse, Ohio.

"We thought it was a joke when a patron at the next table told us and we were like OK, ha. Ha.," Rick Mead said. "We had all our Boston gear on. We thought they were giving us a joke."

Rick's wife and daughter had to go back home. Dad is paying for a hotel so he and Jack can catch the Home Opener on Tuesday.

"I was pretty mad but I get to come back tomorrow so it's OK," Jack Mead said.

The Indians say they postponed the game until Tuesday for fan comfort and player safety. Jennifer Yokiel, who watched them play in the Opening Day Blizzard of 2007 in Cleveland, believes they should have played ball.

She reminded us that in 2007 it was snowing.

"It was snowing and they had a leaf blower on the field," Yokiel said.

