Alternate plans after cold weather spoils Indians Opening Day

Last time the Cleveland Indians had to postpone their home opener it was back in 2007. It appears to be ground hog day but this time fans are getting out of that nightmare. They seem to be hitting their own home runs.



One fan told us this, “I was on the train with all these Indians fans and they were all excited about the game but I was going to the film festival.”

The Cleveland International film festival, a short walk from Progressive field. Robert Uhoda knows he had a swing and miss on opening day. So headed to the festival instead, “I have a couple of friends who left me passes here so I will take advantage.”



Fans also took advantage of just hanging out at Lincoln Tap house. One Dad had all his kids, “my son my daughter, son in law, every opening day we come out.”

And in Ohio City keeping warm and sharing a drink was the best way to get over not hearing the crack of the bat .



There was another great alternative at the Capitol Theatre show your unused ticket and get a free popcorn. But just for opening day.

Boston fans struck out too. One fan drove all the way from Tennessee he says, “We just had family come up we are headed to dinner.”

Dinner, a movie and drinks for a group of moms who had to find sitters. Not too bad for a game that was thrown out at home. They tells us here is the plus side of today’s postpone game,



“The Indians didn't lose"

