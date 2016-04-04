Cell phone app helps victims report sexual assault

"I've been violated" cell phone app allows victims to record account of what happened right away. (Source: we-consent.org )

Sometimes after a traumatic sex assault, it can take some time before victims are ready to come forward and report the crime.

A new cell phone app can help preserve what happened as evidence until the victim is ready to come forward.

It's called the "I've-Been-Violated" app.

It helps survivors of sex assault record a detailed account of what happened, so when they're ready they can talk to police and hopefully provide them with evidence to help them solve the case.

Experts say sex assault victims often wrestle with thoughts of guilt and shame, which is one of the reasons they might not report the assault right away.

“It's not easy in the moment when you're the victim to make those decisions. Your brain just goes into fight or flight mode,” said Sondra Miller, president and CEO of the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center.

Miller is encouraged by new cell phone apps that could help victims.

“We want to create as many ways as possible for a survivor to tell their story to who they want, how they want and when they want to tell it,” she said.

The "I've-Been-Violated" app is simple to use.

It lets victims record what just happened to them as soon as possible so they have a clear record of what happened.

Once you open the app, the video camera pops up and it prompts you on what to say.

It asks you to state your name, your attacker’s name (if you know it) and to explain how you were violated.

The recording is time stamped and encrypted.

It's not even available to the victim.

When he or she is ready to contact police, only officers can access the video.

We wanted to know if this video evidence would be admissible in a court room. Defense attorney Susan Moran says it would not be.

Under the "I've-Been-Violated" app’s terms of use, we found this statement:

“There is no guarantee that what is recorded will be admissible as evidence in a legal or other proceeding.”

But experts say the app is still a useful tool to police and attorneys.

“The defense attorney would have to be provided a copy of this, because some of these apps say they will not release these to the victim, but will only release them to law enforcement,” Moran said.

The video evidence could help the victim, but Moran says it could help the defendant too.

“Another useful tool for criminal defense lawyers is to find out if this accuser has made prior false allegations against somebody, because then you can use that information to impeach the victim,” Moran said.

Only between two and eight percent of rape and sex assault charges turn out to be false. But experts say that's hard to track.

Less than half of all rapes are reported to police, so the hope is apps like this will encourage victims to report what happened when they're ready.

There are two apps experts say you can use to stay safe:

"Circle of 6" connects to six of your contacts. Two taps on the app lets them know where you are and how they can help in an emergency.

"B Safe" has a timer mode to let your family or friends know it's time to check on you when you're out for a run or on a first date.

