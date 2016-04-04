Overprescribing, lack of regulation at root of drug problem

A man who took his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter with him to buy heroin appears in court. (Source: WOIO)

On one floor of the justice center in Cleveland, a man said he was sorry for taking his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter out with him when he went out to buy drugs.

He took the cocaine he bought, and the girlfriend, heroin. She almost died.

Judge Robert McClelland told him "I am going to impose the 1-year sentence."

One floor above, Westlake doctor Ronald Celeste had no answers for why he wrote some 33,000 prescriptions -- large quantities of Oxycontin, Percocet, Codeine and Valium -- in a three-year period.

He was asked if he wrote all of the prescriptions he was accused of writing, but never answered.

As much as these court cases are about crime and punishment, there is a bigger story: the human cost. According to Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson, more than 60 people died of heroin overdoses in March.

Think of it, digest it. That is, on average, two people each and every day for the month.

Judge David Matia runs drug court, and says there is a 1-to-1 relationship between prescriptions written and eventually abused, and heroin and fentanyl deaths.

Matia says several factors are responsible. Physicians overprescribing, and drug companies got pain classified as a symptom, therefore allowing more presciptions. And the lack of oversight by government regulators.

Celeste only shook his head when we asked if he thought these actions may have led some down the wrong path, to heroin.

Bottom line Dr. Celeste is still in denial. You shouldn't be.

Some tips to Spot the Signs:

Throw away old prescriptions that someone might get a hold of.

Lock powerful drugs up, just as you would a gun. They're just as dangerous.

Ask why a large quantity of a drug is sometimes prescribed when far less would do.

And remember, fentanyl is becoming the next heroin. It is 40 times more powerful.

