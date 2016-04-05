OH Supreme Court to hear Cleveland serial killer's case

The Ohio Supreme court will hear the Anthony Sowell case Tuesday. (Source: Ohio Dept. of Corrections)

His attorneys say the Cleveland serial killer's conviction and death sentence should be overturned because he was denied a fair trial.

HOUSE OF HORRORS

Sowell's conviction came in 2011. A jury found him guilty of murdering 11 women between June 2007 and September 2009. The victims' remains were found inside and outside of Sowell's Imperial Avenue home in Cleveland.

He was also found guilty of raping several women, who survived.

