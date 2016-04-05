2 officers, disabled man injured in house fire

Willowick officers rushed into a burning home to save a disabled man trapped inside the flames.

The man, two heroic officers and and a woman who was also inside the home were taken to the hospital to be checked out. Officials say they suffered from smoke inhalation but are expected to be fine.

Firefighters responded to the call around 7 a.m. Tuesday. A fire was reported on the 31000 block of Lakeshore Boulevard.

Euclid firefighters were called to the scene to assist.

A pet was also rescued.

Firefighters say the fire was started by combustibles too close to the furnace or hot water tank.

