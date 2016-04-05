Indians Home Opener ticket exchange

The Cleveland Indians are providing a two-for-one deal for those who had tickets to the Home Opener that was postponed Monday.

Ticket holders can now attend the rescheduled Home Opener on Tuesday AND any game of their choice in April or May. If you cannot attend Tuesday’s game, you can exchange your ticket for two games of your choice in April or May.

“We know how special Opening Day is for our fans, and recognize how unfortunate the challenging weather scenario was for them,” says Indians Owner Paul Dolan.

Communication Director Curtis Danburg adds, "The last thing we wanted to have happen, is what happened yesterday, with all that build up and excitement for opening day, to disappoint the fans. We heard them loud and clear. We understand their frustrations, believe me, we were as frustrated as them."

You can start making the exchanges Wednesday, April 6th at 10am. For details on how to make an exchange head to www.indians.com/schedulechanges.

All exchanges have to be done by April 22nd.

Tickets purchased through third-party vendors, like StubHub, will be valid for the rescheduled April 5th game only. They will not be eligible for the additional game opportunities.

