Pepper Pike company cutting nearly 200 jobs

A behavioral health agency will cut 179 jobs between now and June 30. According Beech Brook's Board of Directors, the company is expanding its focus on community-based prevention and early-intervention programs designed to strengthen and support families and children, with a goal of keeping children safe and building strong families.

Beech Brook will phase out its on-campus day and residential programs for children, including its group home and intensive treatment unit, by the end of June. It will close an office in the Weizer Building on Buckeye Road, as well as offices in Lorain and Summit Counties, although Beech Brook will continue to provide school-based mental health services in those counties.

"Unfortunately, this change will mean a significant reduction in our staff," CEO Debra Rex said. "These individuals have contributed to the welfare of the children in our care, and we will do everything we can to help them through this difficult transition," Rex said.

In addition, she said Beech Brook will work closely with the counties and juvenile courts it serves to find appropriate placements for children who need care. Where residential treatment is still needed, placements are available with other agencies that have demonstrated very good outcomes with this population.

Under the new model, Beech Brook will be able to provide services to more than 18,000 children and families.

