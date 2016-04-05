Police arrest dad in death of newborn

Cleveland police arrested the father in the death of his newborn daughter.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner was called to a home on the city's west side around 4 a.m. Tuesday after the child's father called 911.

Maurice Quarles, 21, said his daughter, Genesis was crying and they fed her some milk to calm her down. He then told the operator her stomach got fat and she wasn't breathing. The dispatcher talked him through infant CPR.

Due to the age of the child, homicide investigators were also sent to 2211 West 101st St.

Police determined the six-week-old baby was shaken and struck. Quarles was arrested. Police say the 17-year-old mother tried to intervene and was also struck.

She was treated and released from MetroHealth Medical Center.

