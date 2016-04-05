Solon cop sentenced for bowling alley assault

A Solon police officer is off the job for an incident that allegedly happened Sunday morning.The officer, whose name has not been released, is accused of assaulting a woman at Solon Freeway Lanes on Bainbridge Road.

A Solon police officer is off the job for an incident that allegedly happened Sunday morning.The officer, whose name has not been released, is accused of assaulting a woman at Solon Freeway Lanes on Bainbridge Road.

Judge Brian Melling found Solon Police Officer James Cervik guilty of one count of disorderly conduct.

Judge Brian Melling found Solon Police Officer James Cervik guilty of one count of disorderly conduct.

Judge Brian Melling found Solon Police Officer James Cervik guilty of one count of disorderly conduct.. (Source: Raycom)

Judge Brian Melling found Solon Police Officer James Cervik guilty of one count of disorderly conduct.. (Source: Raycom)

A Solon police officer convicted of disorderly conduct was fined $100 at his sentencing Tuesday.

A Bedford judge found James Cervik guilty of one count of disorderly conduct last month.

Cervik got into a fight with a woman while he was off-duty last October at Solon Freeway Lanes. Prosecutors say he cursed her, grabbed her by the neck and pushed her out of the way.

Cervik opted for a bench trial instead of a jury.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.