Solon cop sentenced for bowling alley assault

SOLON, OH (WOIO) -

A Solon police officer convicted of disorderly conduct was fined $100 at his sentencing Tuesday.

A Bedford judge found James Cervik guilty of one count of disorderly conduct last month.

Cervik got into a fight with a woman while he was off-duty last October at Solon Freeway Lanes. Prosecutors say he cursed her, grabbed her by the neck and pushed her out of the way.

Cervik opted for a bench trial instead of a jury.

