Police: Weapon found in school bathroom

Tuesday morning school officials were notified of an alleged weapon hidden in a restroom at Harvey High School in Painesville.

Police at the school secured the bathroom, the weapon was recovered and secured as well.

Painesville police requested a K9 unit from Geauga County Sheriff's Office and searched the entire building.

During the search students and staff were locked in their classrooms.

The school is working with the police department to complete its investigation to find out where the weapon came from.and who it belongs to.

Police are investigating and say the weapon will be inspected and tested.

