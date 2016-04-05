Gas leak repaired in Lorain

Evacuations underway in Lorain after gas leak. (Source: WOIO)

Crews have repaired a gas leak in Lorain and reopened buildings. Just before noon Tuesday buildings were evacuated in downtown Lorain due to a gas leak.

It started around 11:30 a.m. on Broadway at 5th Street.

Firefighters say construction workers hit a gas line.

Columbia Gas workers say the leak was an eight-inch line.

Four buildings were evacuated.

There were no reports of any injuries.

