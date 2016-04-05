Red Sox spoil Indians home opener, defeat Tribe 6-2

The Boston Red Sox and the cold have a lot in common, they both spoiled the Cleveland Indians home opener. The Red Sox defeat the Indians 6-2 as they Tribe lose their seventh home opener in the last eight years.

Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber and Red Sox starting pitcher David Price are no stranger to opening day starts and they were dealing early on. However, Kluber would give up four runs in his first outing of 2016.

Kluber finished the day going 5.1 innings, giving up nine hits and four runs and struck out five batters.

In the third, Mookie Betts hit a 2-run homerun to left to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

The Indians would battle back in the bottom half of the fourth. Yan Gomes singled to center, scoring Francisco Lindor. Minutes later, Marlon Byrd hit a sacrifices fly to left, Carlos Santana scored. The Tribe would tie it up at 2.

The Red Sox would get the best of Kluber, scoring two more runs to make it a 4-2 game, including a wild pitch by Kluber that allowed Shaw to score.

David Ortiz hit a 2-run homerun of Trevor Bauer to extend the Red Sox lead to 6-2 in the ninth inning.

The Indians and Red Sox will play against Wednesday.

Carlos Carrassco will have his attempt to help lead the Indians into the win column as he takes the mound for the Tribe.

Clay Buchholz pitch for the Red Sox for the 6:10 p.m. game.

