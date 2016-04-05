Willowick fire displaces family

Captain Tim Bynane of the Willowick Fire Department spoke with Cleveland 19 News Tuesday morning about the blaze that displaced a family.

"Fire coming out of the back of the house, heavy smoke coming out of the front."

A little before 7 this morning fire raced through this house at 31511 Lakeshore Boulevard in Willowick. First responders jumped into life-saving action according the Fire Captain Tim Bynane.

"Two Willowick police officers pulled the gentleman, the disabled gentleman out to the front porch."

Despite heavy fire on the first floor a woman in the house was able to get out of the burning home on her own. Captain Bynane.

"We took care of the first floor fire. We did have four victims transported to the hospital. We had the male resident transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The female resident was transported with some slight burns."

The two Willowick officers, heroes for putting their lives on the line to save the disabled man. A pet was also rescued.

A quick glance at the front of the house looks okay, but things are seldom as they seem. A tighter shot, the damage is more evident. The front windows, charred. The door scorched too.

"It's heavy fire damage on the first floor. The fire didn't make it to the second floor, but obviously a lot of smoke damage up there. The fire did seem to be concentrated more to the back of the house.”

The Willowick Fire Department working to determine the cause of the fire. Those injured in the blaze were taken to Lake West Hospital for treatment.



They are all expected to be okay.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.