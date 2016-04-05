OH Supreme Court to hear appeal for serial killer, Anthony Sowell

Cleveland serial killer, Anthony Sowell is appealing his conviction and death sentence. Sowell was convicted and sentenced in 2011 to murdering 11 women in Cleveland and hiding their remains in and around his home.

Lawyers for the mass murderer are in Columbus. So far, two very different views of the Anthony Sowell trial have been presented at the Ohio Supreme Court.

Was a taped interview Sowell did with Cleveland detectives improperly allowed at trial? Would it have made a difference?

Quickly questions of ineffective assistance of counsel and pre-trial prejudice fell to the side. Nearly the entire hour and 10 minutes focused on Anthony Sowell's taped interrogation with detectives.

"Looking at it on a broad level, I don't see how redoing the same suppression hearing with the same witnesses, same facts, and the same law but simply in an open courtroom could possibly change the outcome of the suppression hearing," Prosecutor Christopher Schroeder told the court.

"If we agree with you and we say it should have been open, what do you propose at the remedy?" one judge asked.

"The remedy according to the United States Supreme Court in Lawler versus Georgia is a new suppression hearing," Gamso replied.

Trial Judge Dick Ambrose had ruled that a defense request for a hearing to bar the tape being played for the jury should be held in private.

Sowell's lawyers feared it could taint the jury pool. Their request was granted. Now his appellate attorney's say the hearing should have been held in public.

Justice Paul Pfeifer's observation may be telling when he said, "If a majority of this court said go back and have an open suppression hearing, which seems to me totally foolish."

The Justices will deliberate in private. It is unknown when they will make.a decision. There is the trial transcript and additional briefing filed in the case.

